French financial prosecutors searching headquarters of 2023 rugby World Cup organisers - organiser's statement

"France 2023 will not comment further on the subject." French sports daily L'Equipe reported earlier on Wednesday that the PNF had opened a preliminary investigation into alleged influence peddling and corruption.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French financial prosecutors have been searching the headquarters of 'France 2023' as part of a government enquiry into the management of the rugby World Cup organising committee, organisers said on Wednesday. "The National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) is currently conducting a search of the headquarters of the Organizing Committee," France 2023 said in a statement to Reuters.

"This intervention is a continuation of the mission of the General Inspectorate of Finances, mandated this summer by the government to verify the management of the entities of the Organizing Committee (GIP, GIE and Endowment Fund) with the General Inspectorate of National Education, Sport and Research. "France 2023 will not comment further on the subject."

French sports daily L'Equipe reported earlier on Wednesday that the PNF had opened a preliminary investigation into alleged influence peddling and corruption. The PNF was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

