Left Menu

Woman detained under PSA on suspicion of kidnapping infant in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:38 IST
Woman detained under PSA on suspicion of kidnapping infant in J-K's Kishtwar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of an infant was detained after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Shabnum Begum, the wife of slain terrorist Zahoor Din, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a six-month-old from the district hospital in Kishtwar on September 27, they said.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) rejected her bail plea amid the prosecution's contention that the case was of public interest, they said.

Later, she was granted bail by the Sessions Court.

A police officer said normal law would not deter her from such acts in the future and, keeping in view the circumstances, the cops obtained a warrant from the authorities concerned and Shabnum was detained under PSA.

Shabnum is currently lodged in the district jail in Kathua.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022