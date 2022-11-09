Woman detained under PSA on suspicion of kidnapping infant in J-K's Kishtwar

A woman suspected to be involved in the kidnapping of an infant was detained after being slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

Shabnum Begum, the wife of slain terrorist Zahoor Din, was arrested for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a six-month-old from the district hospital in Kishtwar on September 27, they said.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) rejected her bail plea amid the prosecution's contention that the case was of public interest, they said.

Later, she was granted bail by the Sessions Court.

A police officer said normal law would not deter her from such acts in the future and, keeping in view the circumstances, the cops obtained a warrant from the authorities concerned and Shabnum was detained under PSA.

Shabnum is currently lodged in the district jail in Kathua.

