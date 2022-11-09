'Fifteen Judgments': Upcoming book to discuss cases that shaped India's financial landscape

Examining 15 judgments that have shaped the financial landscape of India, an upcoming book by senior advocate and author Saurabh Kirpal will offer insight into judicial thinking in matters concerning the economy since independence.

''Fifteen Judgments: Cases that shaped India's financial landscape'' will hit the stands on November 21. It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

The book examines major judgments delivered on a variety of subjects, ranging from the environment and sex discrimination to disinvestment and insolvency, to show how far reaching the role of the court has been in influencing the economic development of India.

''The book is not a legal text aimed solely at lawyers but is an attempt to demystify the process of judicial adjudication. The law as well as the historic and socio-economic context of the issues at stake are discussed in a language accessible to the lay reader,'' writes the author in his introduction of the book.

The judgments, including RC Cooper v. Union of India (the 1970 case for bank nationalisation) and Vishaka v. State of Rajasthan (the 1997 case on how to deal with the menace of sexual harassment against women at workplaces), have been examined to give the reader a flavour of the jurisprudential philosophies at different times in the country since Independence.

According to the publishers, the 15 judgments also trace the long path of the economic history of the country.

''From the almost laissez-faire conception of the economy in the fifties to the socialism of the seventies and eighties; from the recognition of the effects of liberalization in the 90s to the attempt to reign in the perceived excesses of liberalization, the judgments reflect the sentiment of the era that they were delivered in,'' it added.

Kirpal, who has been practising at the Supreme Court for over two decades, is also the editor of the 2020 released book ''Sex and the Supreme Court'', an anthology about issues relating to law, gender and sexuality.

