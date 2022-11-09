Iran calls for deeper ties in energy and trade with Russia - Nournews
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:37 IST
Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani called on Wednesday for deeper ties in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking with Russia, said NourNews, which is affiliated with the country's top security body.
Shamkhani's comments came after his meeting with Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev in Tehran.
