Shiv Sena workers burst into celebration waiting for Sanjay Raut to walk out of Mumbai jail

Hundreds of Shiv Sainiks gathered outside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai awaiting the release of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut who was granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case a few hours back. As the word spread that Raut got bail, Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the special court and burst firecrackers. They smeared each other with 'gulal' or coloured powder. Many Sainiks assembled outside the residences of Sanjay Raut in suburban Bhandup and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

Raut's supporters began decorating his bungalow and a sound system was brought in. Police have stepped up security outside the Arthur Road jail and at the residence of Raut. A posse of women police personnel is also deployed. Raut has been in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the Patra 'chawl' (tenement) redevelopment project. A special court granted bail to Raut in the afternoon. In a relief for Raut, the Bombay High Court refused to grant an urgent stay on the bail as sought by the Enforcement Directorate. The HC posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. Raut's lawyer said they will try to complete the formalities by the evening to facilitate his release from prison.

The lower court also granted bail to the parliamentarian's associate and co-accused Pravin Raut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)