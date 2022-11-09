MP: 11-yr-old boy found murdered in Bhind district

An 11-year-old boy was found murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Wednesday, police said.

The boy had gone missing from his house in Chandanpura village in the morning, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chouhan.

After family members informed police, a search was started in nearby cities as the boy's house is located close to the railway station. A few hours later, some labourers working at the boy's house spotted his body in a gunny sack left on a vacant plot of land in nearby Ramnagar locality, the SP said. The boy's mouth had been stuffed with a piece of cloth and it seemed that he had been strangled, the official added.

There were also injury marks elsewhere on his body, the SP said. Forensic evidence has been collected from the spot and detailed investigation is underway, he said.

