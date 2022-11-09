Kentucky voters defend right to abortion -AP
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:36 IST
Kentucky voters have rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there was no right to abortion, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, further bolstering abortion rights activists who saw also victories in several other states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Associated Press
- Kentucky
Advertisement