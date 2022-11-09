J'khand: Half-burnt naked body of pregnant woman found in paddy field

A half-burnt naked body of a four-month pregnant woman was found in a paddy field in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased's father filed a police complaint against the 24-year-old woman's husband and that man's sister-in-law, alleging that she was strangulated to death on Tuesday night before her body was set on fire.

Based on the FIR, the deceased's 28-year-old husband was detained for questioning. As per the police complaint, the deceased was being tormented by her husband for a motorcycle as a dowry and she had allegedly caught her husband and his sister-in-law in a compromising position and he had threatened her against revealing it to anyone.

The deceased and her husband were married in March this year.

''The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,'' Seraikela police station officer-in-charge Inspector Ram Anup Mahato said, adding that further investigation is underway.

