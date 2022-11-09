U.N. officials to meet Russians Thursday on Ukraine grain deal
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 23:48 IST
Senior United Nations officials planned to meet members of a high-level Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss the Ukraine grain deal, a U.N. spokesperson said.
"They will continue ongoing consultations in support of the efforts by the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the full implementation of the two agreements signed on 22 July in Istanbul," the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.
