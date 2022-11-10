Left Menu

Man arrested for duping woman by posing as Army personnel on property portal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by city police from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping a woman here by posing as an Army personnel, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant was looking to rent out her flat in Mumbai and had advertised on an online property portal, the Ghatkopar police official said.

The accused called her, claiming that he worked in the Indian Army and needed a rented flat as he has been transferred to Mumbai.

He then asked her for bank account details for online payment of advance rent.

When she did so, the man allegedly withdrew Rs 88,000 from her account. After the woman filed a complaint, police tracked down the man at Mehrana in Mathura district and with the help of local police arrested him under IPC section 420 (cheating).

Further probe is on, the police official said.

