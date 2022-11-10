Mexico nominates central bank board member Esquivel for IDB presidency- sources

Mexico has nominated Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had previously said Alicia Barcena, former head of the United Nation's regional economic body, would be the country's candidate for the role.

