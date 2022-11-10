Mexico nominates central bank board member Esquivel for IDB presidency- sources
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 10-11-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 00:19 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico has nominated Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had previously said Alicia Barcena, former head of the United Nation's regional economic body, would be the country's candidate for the role.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Woxsen University aligns its activities to United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals
Final Mexican state approves same-sex marriage
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Mexican Grand Prix
Motor racing-Leclerc crashes in second Mexican practice
Motor racing-Sainz leads Ferrari one-two in first Mexican practice