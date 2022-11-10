Left Menu

Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with other countries 'worthy of being looked at'

I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at." Biden responded to a question about whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he thinks Twitter's top boss Elon Musk's relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said. "Whether he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting they're worth being looked at."

Biden responded to a question about whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.

