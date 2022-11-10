Biden says he expects Ukraine aid to continue uninterrupted
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he expects U.S. aid to Ukraine to continue without interruption despite skepticism expressed by Republicans who appear poised to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
"That is my expectation," Biden told a news conference at the White House, when asked if U.S. aid to Ukraine would continue uninterrupted.
"And by the way, we've not given Ukraine a blank check," Biden said, noting Washington had refused to provide some military equipment or assistance requested by Ukrainian leaders, including U.S. aircraft.
