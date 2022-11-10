Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel -Fars
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:25 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.
On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organisation.
"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the individual arrested.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic Republic
- London-
- Fars
- Iran International
- Middle Eastern
- Esmail Khatib
- Iranian
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran summons Germany's ambassador, accusing Berlin of interference - Fars
Iran tells Saudis its 'strategy of patience' not guaranteed to continue -Fars
Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel -Fars
Iran summons Norway's ambassador over 'unacceptable' remarks - Fars
Iran tells Saudis its 'strategy of patience' not guaranteed to continue -Fars