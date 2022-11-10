Left Menu

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING

Kolkata, Nov.10PTI SILVER RDY.BAR Rs.61,850.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.61,950.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,150.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,500.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD22-CT RDY. Rs.50,250.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:52 IST
KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.61,850.00 Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.61,950.00 Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,150.00 Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,500.00 Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,250.00 Per 10 Gms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022