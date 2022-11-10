KOLKATA BULLION OPENING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
SILVER RDY.(BAR) : Rs.61,850.00 Per Kg.
SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.61,950.00 Per Kg.
GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,150.00 Per 10 Gms.
GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,500.00 Per 10 Gms.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,250.00 Per 10 Gms.
