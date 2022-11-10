Left Menu

Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel -Fars

Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while the individual was fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said. The action comes amid the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, sparked by nationwide protests after the Sept.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:53 IST
Iran arrests 'agent' of London-based opposition TV channel -Fars
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian forces have arrested an "agent" of an opposition television broadcaster, Iran International, while the individual was fleeing the Middle Eastern country, its semi-official Fars news agency said.

The action comes amid the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 revolution, sparked by nationwide protests after the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire". On Tuesday, Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, called the London-based channel a "terrorist" organisation.

"Recently, the agent carried out numerous activities and actions in slandering the Islamic Republic, inviting youth to riot and creating terror among the people," the agency added, describing the arrested person. Officials of the broadcaster were not immediately available for comment.

Iran believes Saudi Arabia is behind the opposition news outlet which has covered the protest movement extensively since it started. On Wednesday, Khatib warned Riyadh there was no guarantee Tehran would continue to maintain "strategic patience" towards its regional rival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022