Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a positive step
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 10-11-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 12:27 IST
Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.
