Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson is a positive step

Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.

