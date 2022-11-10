Left Menu

Ahead of expected Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together

The comment came in response to a question about reports of a meeting expected next week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at a summit of the G20 grouping in Indonesia's resort island of Bali. China is committed to realise peaceful co-existence with the United States, but the Taiwan question is at the core of its interests, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:10 IST
US and Chinese flags Image Credit: ANI
The United States should work together with China to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday. The comment came in response to a question about reports of a meeting expected next week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at a summit of the G20 grouping in Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

China is committed to realise peaceful co-existence with the United States, but the Taiwan question is at the core of its interests, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said at a regular briefing in Beijing. The United States needs to stop weaponising trade issues and take real action to defend the role of the market economy, Zhao added.

