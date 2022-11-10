Left Menu

Maha: Businessman's phone hacked, Rs 99.50 lakh taken out of bank accounts

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A businessman in Maharashtra's Thane city lost Rs 99.50 lakh after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked, a police official said on Thursday.

The alleged hacking took place between November 6-7 and funds were transferred from his bank accounts to other accounts through net banking, the Wagle Estate police station official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions and efforts were on to nab the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

