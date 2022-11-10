Kenyan court drops $60 million corruption case against deputy president
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:51 IST
A Kenyan court on Thursday allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw the 7.4 billion shillings ($60 million) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua charged with corruption.
"The application by Director of Public Prosecutions is hereby granted," Victor Wakumile, a magistrate said in his ruling.
