Kenyan court drops $60 million corruption case against deputy president

A Kenyan court on Thursday allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw the 7.4 billion shillings ($60 million) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua charged with corruption.

"The application by Director of Public Prosecutions is hereby granted," Victor Wakumile, a magistrate said in his ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)