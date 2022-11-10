BRIEF-UK's Health Secretary Steve Barclay Will Meet Pat Cullen Of The Royal College Of Nursing On Thursday - Sky News
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:53 IST
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
* UK'S HEALTH SECRETARY STEVE BARCLAY WILL MEET GENERAL SECRETARY & CHIEF EXECUTIVE PAT CULLEN OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE OF NURSING ON THURSDAY - SKY NEWS Source text: https://bit.ly/3UrJVTV
