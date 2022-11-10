Six held in Haryana's Nuh for ATM robberies, vehicle thefts

A gang involved in committing ATM robberies and vehicle theft incidents was busted with the arrest of six people in this district, police said on Thursday.

Four country-made pistols were also recovered from them, police said.

The accused had allegedly targeted ATMs in Maharashtra, Assam and Gujarat and stolen Rs 1.50 crore, they said.

They were also involved in vehicle theft incidents in Noida, Rewari, Gurugram and Nuh, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sajid alias Kala, a resident of Rahadi village, his accomplices Vasim Akram, resident of Tundlaka, Majid of Piproli, Ahib, Yusuf of Rahadi village in district Nuh and Sazid, resident of district Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

They were nabbed near a weighbridge at Nuh-Tauru road where they were planning to commit another crime, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)