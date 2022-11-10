Left Menu

5 killed in blast in TN fireworks unit, Stalin announces solatium

Five workers were killed on Thursday after an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in southern Madurai district and a number of others were injured, authorities said.Expressing grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:26 IST
Expressing grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. An official release here said that five workers were killed due to an explosion, that occurred all of a sudden, at a fireworks factory in Azhagusirai village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district.

The CM deputed Minister for Commercial Taxes, P Moorthy to speed up rescue and relief work and ordered best treatment facilities to the injured workers at the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, the government said. Conveying his condolences to the families of the deceased, Stalin announced a solatium of Rs five lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund to each of the families of the five dead workers.

