Dera Sacha Sauda seeks high-level probe into murder of follower in Faridkot

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda has sought a high-level probe into the murder of a follower in Punjab's Faridkot district. Dera follower Pardeep Singh (37), an accused in the 2015 sacrilege cases, was shot dead on Thursday by five unidentified assailants, police said.

While condemning the murder, the Dera also appealed to its followers to maintain peace and harmony.

In a statement, spokesperson Jitendra Khurana condemned Singh's murder and said the Dera respects all religions.

''We appeal that there should be a high-level independent probe into this matter at the earliest and those who are behind this incident be given exemplary punishment,'' said Khurana.

Singh was shot in his dairy shop around 7 am in Faridkot's Kotkapura, the police said, adding that his security and another person suffered bullet injuries.

Singh was an accused in a case of theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village in June 2015 and also in a case linked to torn pages of the Sikh holy book being found scattered in Bargari in October 2015 in Faridkot. He was out on bail.

Incidents of theft of the 'bir' of the Guru Granth Sahib, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book being found in Bargari had triggered protests in Faridkot in 2015.

Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan and some others injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after the police fired at protesters in October 2015.

