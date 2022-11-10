Left Menu

2019 fire incident: Court raps Delhi Police for 'faulty' probe, 'supervisory lapse'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:05 IST
2019 fire incident: Court raps Delhi Police for 'faulty' probe, 'supervisory lapse'
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court here has set aside a magisterial court's order framing charges against an accused for negligence and pulled up the Delhi Police for a ''faulty investigation'' and a ''supervisory lapse''.

The court was hearing a revision petition filed by Vipin Goel, against whom the magisterial court had framed charges for allegedly keeping a huge quantity of combustible goods, without any fire extinguishers, in a godown at Udyog Nagar in Peeragarhi, which resulted in a fire on December 14, 2019.

''The investigation conducted by the investigating officer in the present case is apparently faulty and the station house officer concerned as well as the assistant commissioner of police concerned...have failed to discharge their supervisory duties while forwarding the chargesheet to the court of the metropolitan magistrate for trial,'' Additional Sessions Judge Manish Khurana said in the order passed recently.

The judge further said ''considering the abovesaid facts and circumstances, the impugned order dated March 30, 2022...is hereby set aside and the metropolitan magistrate may look into the aspect of further investigation....'' ''Copy of this order be also sent to the commissioner of police for appropriate action against the concerned SHO and ACP for the supervisory lapse on their part,'' the judge added.

The court said Goel was charged with being negligent with respect to fire or combustible material and also for his rash and negligent act endangering human lives, but the chargesheet was silent on the accused's alleged negligent conduct and the cause of the fire.

''The mere fact of the non-availability of fire extinguishers, which are supposed to be used after the occurrence of fire, does not connect the negligent act of the accused and the cause due to which the fire occurred in the premises,'' the court said.

It also said none of the witnesses examined by the investigating officer disclosed the cause of the fire and there was no evidence to show that combustible material was stored on the premises.

The court also noted that Goel was charged on the basis of the statement of Krishan Kumar, who was the owner of the property, and no other material or evidence relevant to the chargesheet was pointed out by the prosecution.

Also, the investigating officer ''did not bother'' to collect the copy of the rent agreement, nor did he gather any evidence to show that Goel was doing hardware business from the said property, the court said.

The Paschim Vihar police station had registered the FIR against Goel under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022