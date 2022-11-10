Assam: Suspended SP arrested for taking bribe from rape-murder accused's kin

Suspended Superintendent of Police Raj Mohan Ray was on Thursday arrested for allegedly taking Rs 2 lakh as bribe from the kin of a man accused of raping and killing a girl in Assam's Darrang district, a CID statement said.

The SP was apprehended after evidence was collected, the release issued by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said.

Ray had taken illegal gratification from the kin of the accused in the girl's murder case for extending undue favours to dilute the case, it said.

He has been arrested in a fresh case registered by Assam CID under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections of the IPC, the statement said.

After analysing bank account statements, call detail records and tower locations, CID investigators found that Ray had received an amount of Rs 2 lakh from the accused's family, it said.

A 13-year-old domestic help was allegedly raped and killed in June, and an FIR was lodged with Dhula police station.

The incident led to an outrage, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visiting the girl's family on August 12 following their allegations that the police displayed dereliction of duty in collecting evidence.

