Germany's Scholz congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in parliamentary elections in a phone call, said a German government spokesperson on Thursday.
Scholz stressed that Germany would remain a close partner to Israel and would continue to work for peace in the Middle East, the spokesperson added. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)
