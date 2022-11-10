Germany's Scholz congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in parliamentary elections in a phone call, said a German government spokesperson on Thursday.

Scholz stressed that Germany would remain a close partner to Israel and would continue to work for peace in the Middle East, the spokesperson added. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

