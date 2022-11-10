Left Menu

Germany's Scholz congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:55 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu on his victory in parliamentary elections in a phone call, said a German government spokesperson on Thursday.

Scholz stressed that Germany would remain a close partner to Israel and would continue to work for peace in the Middle East, the spokesperson added. (Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

