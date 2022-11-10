Russian court orders deportation of U.S. woman in assault case

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the deportation of U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek, who spent almost 11 months in detention in Russia on charges of assaulting her partner.

The decision was taken at a hearing in the city of Ryazan where Krivanek complained she had endured conditions "like hell" in a penal institution similar to the kind of prison colony to which U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is currently being transferred.

