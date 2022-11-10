Left Menu

Campaign launched to promote digital life certificate for central govt pensioners

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:27 IST
A nationwide campaign has been launched for promotion of digital life certificate for central government pensioners, the Ministry of Personnel said on Thursday.

The campaign came a year after Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh, in November 2021, launched the milestone face authentication technique of submitting life certificate through any android mobile phone.

Now, the department is launching a special nationwide campaign for promoting the life certificate through digital mode and popularises the face authentication technique.

Now, the department is launching a special nationwide campaign for promoting the life certificate through digital mode and popularises the face authentication technique.

All the registered pensioners associations, pension disbursing banks, ministries of Government of India and CGHS wellness centres have been directed to promote the digital life certificate, face authentication technique for submitting life certificate by organising special camps for 'Ease of Living' of pensioners, the release said.

