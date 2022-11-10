Lawyer says he was denied prison access to visit Egyptian-British activist Abd el-Fattah

Khaled Ali, a member of the legal defence team of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah, said on Twitter he had been denied prison access on Thursday to his client.

Earlier, Ali had said he was on his way to the prison where Abd el-Fattah is being held after securing permission to visit.

