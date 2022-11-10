Man sexually assaults teen; arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for alleged sexual assault on a teenager, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the man sexually harassed the 17-year old girl last year, got arrested and was released on bail. Again, he harassed her and this time impregnated her. The girl was delivered of a baby last month, said the police. Following this, he was re-arrested and detained under the POCSO (protection of children from sexual offences) Act, the police added.

