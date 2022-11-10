T'gana Guv pays tribute to those killed during Hyderabad liberation struggle

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday visited Bairanpally village in Siddipet district where about 100 people were reportedly killed by the 'Razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam rule) during the Hyderabad liberation struggle.

The Governor offered floral tributes at a martyrs' memorial and 'Burju' (Watch Fort) where innocent people and the freedom fighters were lined up and shot dead in a gruesome massacre perpetrated by the 'Razakars', a Raj Bhavan press communique said here.

Soundararajan felicitated the freedom fighters who fought valiantly against the 'Razakars', it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, ''she was truly moved to tears to know about the heinous crimes perpetrated by the Razakars against the innocent people and women in the village in the erstwhile Hyderabad State''.

Responding to requests from the village representatives, Soundararajan assured that she would do her best in issues pertaining to those who could not get the freedom fighter pensions in the village.

The Governor also assured the villagers that she would take up their plea for transforming the village into a tourist spot so as to attract people to visit the inspiring place.

''It would be an inspiration for the youngsters to visit this Veera Bairanpally village, where a massacre of innocent people and freedom fighters took place and where women were subjected to heinous crimes by the brutal Razakar forces, and imbibe the spirit of our freedom fight,'' she said.

Hundreds of people gathered and joined the Governor in paying rich tributes to the martyrs.

The village Sarpanch and public representatives felicitated the Governor, the communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)