1,440 kg of ration rice seized
Updated: 10-11-2022 20:40 IST
The Erode Civil Supplies-CID on Thursday said they raided a house near here and seized 1,440 kg of rice meant for distribution to ration cardholders. The police said they seized the rice and are on the lookout for the owner of the house and the person who stored the rice there.
