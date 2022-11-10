Thane man gets 10 years in jail for stabbing, injuring vendor for alcohol money

A man from Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane district was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years in jail in an attempt to murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge AN Sirsikar also fined Raja @ Raju Yekayya @ Rakayya Rebili, a resident of Atkoneshwar Nagar, Rs 1,000.

The man had demanded money from Ayurvedic medicine seller Sambashiva Reibeli to by liquor on December 11, 2013, and had stabbed the latter in the chest when he refused, Additional Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court.

Reibeli, who suffered six wounds, was also threatened by Yekayya 20 days before this incident.

