Make educational institutes, govt offices tobacco free, says Thane collector
Thane collector Ashok Shingare on Thursday asked officials to make educational institutes and government offices in the district tobacco free.
He was presiding over the National Tobacco Control Programme's district coordination committee meeting.
All those present at the event took an oath to make their surroundings tobacco free.
