French reaction to migrant boat "incomprehensible", Italy says

French anger over taking in migrants from a charity ship that was rebuffed by Italy is "totally incomprehensible", Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said on Thursday.

"France's reaction to the request to take in 234 migrants, while Italy has taken in 90,000 this year alone, is totally incomprehensible in the face of constant calls for solidarity," Piantedosi said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)