Left Menu

3 arrested for thrashing waiter over Biryani in Greater Noida restaurant

The accused picked a fight with the waiter blaming him that biryani got over because he was too late in taking their order, police said, adding the three men have been arrested. A local police officer said the accused had placed the order for biryani and were waiting for it, but later the waiter came and told them that it over.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 10-11-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 21:32 IST
3 arrested for thrashing waiter over Biryani in Greater Noida restaurant
  • Country:
  • India

A waiter of a restaurant in a Greater Noida shopping mall was allegedly assaulted by three men when he told them there was no biryani left, police said Thursday. The accused picked a fight with the waiter blaming him that biryani got over because he was too late in taking their order, police said, adding the three men have been arrested. “The incident had taken place around 10.30 pm Wednesday night at Zauk restaurant inside the Ansal Plaza mall under the Knowledge Park Police Station limits in Greater Noida,” a police spokesperson said.

“The accused were identified through the CCTV footage later as Manoj, Pravesh, and Krish - all residents of Dadri area, and were arrested Thursday,” the official said. A local police officer said the accused had placed the order for biryani and were waiting for it, but later the waiter came and told them that it over. “The accused got angry at this and held the waiter by his collar and dragged him away while thrashing him before some locals intervened and rescued him,” the officer added. On the basis of a complaint from the waiter, the three were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022