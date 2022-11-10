Following case very closely: MEA on detention of 8 Indians in Qatar

India on Thursday said it is ''very closely'' following a case of detention of eight former Indian Navy personnel by Qatari authorities.

The Indians have been in detention for around 70 days.

It is learnt that the Qatari authorities are yet to officially convey the ground for their detention to India.

''We are following the case very closely. Our embassy in Doha is in regular touch with the local authorities,'' Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during his weekly media briefing.

The Qatari side had granted a round of consular access earlier and Indian officials are now pressing for another round of it.

Bagchi said the Indian mission is also trying to get the family members of the detained Indian nationals to meet them.

''We are making all efforts to ensure that the issue is resolved,'' he said.

Asked about the charges against the Indian nationals, he said, ''You will have to ask the Qatari authorities. I would not like to speculate or talk about legal issues without knowing the full details. We have been trying to get access for the families.'' Asked whether the issue will bring the bilateral ties under strain, Bagchi dismissed such a possibility.

''India and Qatar have very good ties. I am not sure individual consular issues would impact that unless there is something further to that. At this point, I see no reason to comment on it,'' he said.

The detained Indians were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, which is a private firm.

The men spoke to their family members on a few occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)