Shopkeepers heave sigh of relief after SC stay on closure of shops near Taj Mahal

The Supreme Court's stay on the closure of shops within a 500-metre radius of the Taj Mahal has come as a huge relief for shopkeepers who feared a loss of livelihood.

The top court had pulled up the Agra Development Authority (ADA) on Wednesday for not conducting any survey on the environmental impact of business activities near the Unesco World Heritage Site.

The top court was hearing an application of owners of the residence and business establishments, especially those in the Taj Ganj area, who were served closure notices by the ADA after an earlier order of the court.

The SC had directed on September 26 that 71 shops be rehabilitated outside the 500-metre periphery of the monument. The petitioners contended that the earlier order for 71 shops was passed for encroachers, but they were not encroachers.

The court stayed the operation of notices served for closure of all business activities along the boundary wall of the centuries-old monument, saying it has to act like a super administrator as the ADA had failed to do its duty.

Residents, shop owners and workers celebrated the victory by distributing sweets and dancing on the beats of the drums.

Shopkeepers said the days of despair were over now and it was time to celebrate and welcome tourists across the world. Tajganj Development Foundation president Nitin Singh described the order as a huge relief.

''This order has brought smiles on those faces who are the sole breadwinners in their families,'' he told PTI. ''We thank our legal team and others who have stood with us in the time of need.'' Tajganj is a living heritage more than 400 years old and many tourists come to see and experience the ambience of old markets and streets, according to Singh.

Arif Taimuri, a member of the Tajganj Development Foundation, said the order saved many small shop owners, budget hotels, emporiums, factories and small business hubs running in the 500 meters of the radius of the monument.

Haji Tahir Uddin Tahir, a resident at the South Gate, thanked the apex court as the closure of the business activities would have badly affected the economic conditions of these people.

''We're not prepared and had no idea what to do,'' Tahir said, adding that they organised meetings with shopkeepers, met officials and politicians.

''Finally, we got relief after 45 days and now the sad days are over,'' he said.

