Bouncers thrash 5 men in Gurugram bar

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:20 IST
Five men were allegedly thrashed by the bouncers of a bar in sector 42 here after an argument, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by Siddharth, a resident of Doomarkhan village of district Jind, who works at a private company in Gurugram, on October 21, he along with his brother Sahil and friends Pankaj, Tejpal and Sanjay had gone to Jalsa restaurant-cum-bar in Sector-42.

While they were partying, around 10 bouncers at the bar started beating and abusing their friends.

''When my brother and I intervened they started beating us. We were injured and rushed to a hospital and after being discharge I moved to police,'' he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the sector 29 police station on Wednesday night.

Inspector Pawan Malik said they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law.

