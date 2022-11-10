Gadkari meets Assam Governor; discusses infra projects

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and discussed the infrastructure projects being undertaken across the state.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, Gadkari informed Muhki about his ministry's plan of harnessing the Brahmaputra for transportation and promotion of business.

He also spoke about the opportunities of the river for trade activities and harnessing its tremendous power generation potential.

The minister also informed the governor about the manufacturing of ethanol and methanol from bamboo and other biomass.

''There is a need for setting up an International Design and Production Centre of Bamboo. Therefore, a plan is on the anvil to push the bamboo and cane-based industries to utilise the abundant bamboo and cane resources of North East, especially Assam,'' he added.

Gadkari also stressed the need for agro-processing, especially pineapple, which has huge export potential.

The Governor informed the minister about his visits to the border areas and the need for greater development of border infrastructure.

Gadkari assured Mukhi that steps will be taken to strengthen the infrastructure along border areas. PTI TR TR NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)