Raju, a brother-in-law of Roshni, said that she used to work in a factory near Whirlpool Chowk and had gone for work around 8.30 am Wednesday as always.But that day, she did not return till late night, and her mobile phone was also switched off, he said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-11-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 22:42 IST
Woman beaten to death by obsessed 'lover' in Gurugram
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by a man obsessed with her in Faridabad's Mujesar area, police here said Thursday.

The accused left the woman on a roadside Wednesday night after beating her. She was rushed to a hospital where she died Thursday evening during treatment. Before dying, the woman told her brother the name of her assailant, who was booked at Mujesar Police Station for murder. According to the police, the dead girl was identified as Roshni. She lived in her brother-in-law's house near Dabua Chowk.

The accused has been identified as Mahendra, a resident of Dabua. He is married, said police. Raju, a brother-in-law of Roshni, said that she used to work in a factory near Whirlpool Chowk and had gone for work around 8.30 am Wednesday as always.

But that day, she did not return till late night, and her mobile phone was also switched off, he said. “We started looking for her and around 5.30 am today a call came from an unknown number on Roshni's brother’s phone. The person who called said that there is a woman lying in injured condition on a road. He said she has asked him to call on your number,” Raju said. After getting the details about the location, her family members went to the spot where they found Roshni lying in a pool of blood at a roadside.

She told his brother Kishan that Mahendra had done this to her, Raju said. “She told me that Mahendra had taken her forcibly with him from outside the factory in night and thrashed her with a stick. She lay injured overnight on the road. We rushed her to B K Hospital where she died during the treatment,” Roshni’s brother said in his complaint.

“The accused is absconding and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Kabool Singh, SHO, Mujesar Police Station.

