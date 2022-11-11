Toll plaza havoc: Former block samiti chairman held
According to police, the accused Rao Hoshiar Singh reached toll lane 10 Wednesday night. An FIR was registered against Rao following a complaint by toll management spokesperson Jitendra Singh at Kherki Daula police station. The accused was later arrested, Inspector Rajendra Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station said.
A former block samiti chairman has been arrested for allegedly breaking window panes of 17 booths of Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway here, police said on Thursday.
The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza, they said. According to police, the accused Rao Hoshiar Singh reached toll lane 10 Wednesday night. He reportedly wreaked havoc at the site, and also hit and threatened the employees. ''An FIR was registered against Rao following a complaint by toll management spokesperson Jitendra Singh at Kherki Daula police station. The accused was later arrested,'' Inspector Rajendra Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station said. The matter is being thoroughly probed, he said. PTI CORR SRY SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
