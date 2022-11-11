Left Menu

British-Egyptian hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah in “good health”- public prosecution statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-11-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 00:38 IST
A medical report showed that the British-Egyptian jailed activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah is in “good health”, Egypt’s public prosecution said in a statement on Thursday.

Abd el-Fattah, who has been on hunger strike since April 2, had said he would stop drinking water on Sunday to coincide with the opening of the COP27 climate change talks that Egypt is hosting in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

His family have said they are deeply worried about his condition and that prison officials had told them on Thursday that there had been a medical intervention to sustain him.

