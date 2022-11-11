Left Menu

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

One police officer died and another was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.The suspected attacker was shot and neutralized after the stabbing, Belgian police said.One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife, police said.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 11-11-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 02:17 IST
Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
  • Country:
  • Belgium

One police officer died and another was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.

The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing, Belgian police said.

“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.'' “The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.

A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.

According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allah Akbar,” or “God is great.” Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.

The attack took place around 7:15 p.m.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022