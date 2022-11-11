Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
One police officer died and another was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.The suspected attacker was shot and neutralized after the stabbing, Belgian police said.One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife, police said.
- Country:
- Belgium
One police officer died and another was injured in a stabbing attack in Brussels Thursday, which a Belgian judicial official said was suspected to be terrorism-linked.
The suspected attacker was shot and “neutralized” after the stabbing, Belgian police said.
“One of our patrols was attacked by a man armed with a knife,” police said. “The two police officers then called for reinforcements. An officer from another patrol used his firearm to neutralize the attacker.'' “The two injured detectives and the assailant were taken to hospital,” police added.
A judicial official who could not be quoted by name because the investigation is ongoing told The Associated Press there is “a suspicion of a terror attack.” The official did not elaborate.
According to Belgian media, the attacker shouted “Allah Akbar,” or “God is great.” Le Soir newspaper said the dead police officer was stabbed in the neck and died in hospital.
The attack took place around 7:15 p.m.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Soir
- Belgian
- Brussels
- The Associated Press
- Allah Akbar
ALSO READ
Asylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain
Asylum seekers shelter in Brussels squat as Belgian asylum system comes under strain
One million Belgian employees expected to get 11.6% pay raise due to inflation
Belgian strike over cost of living hits traffic, companies
Belgian airports to cancel flights on Wednesday due to national strike