Left Menu

Belgian police officer stabbed to death in Brussels - media reports

Belgian newspaper Le Soir said the attacker had threatened a police station earlier in the day before being taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. "Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 03:56 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 03:56 IST
Belgian police officer stabbed to death in Brussels - media reports

A police officer was stabbed to death on Thursday evening in the north Brussels commune of Schaerbeek, while another was injured, Belgian media reported on Thursday.

Belgium's federal prosecutors, who handle cases of terrorism and organised crime, were not immediately available to confirm media reports of a suspected terror attack. Belgian newspaper Le Soir said the attacker had threatened a police station earlier in the day before being taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

"Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens. Today's drama demonstrates this once again," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022