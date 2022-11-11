Left Menu

AP govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of cracker unit explosion victims

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 10:40 IST
AP govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of cracker unit explosion victims
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of three persons killed in an explosion in a crackers manufacturing unit in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh late on Thursday night.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the mishap and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The explosion occurred in a crackers manufacturing unit-cum-godown at Kadiyadda near Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

Four persons were said to be working inside when the mishap occurred, police said.

While three were killed another was seriously injured. He was rushed to the Tadepalligudem hospital for treatment.

Disaster Response and Fire Services personnel, along with police and revenue officials, reached the accident spot for rescue operations.

District Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash said three persons were killed in the explosion, cause of which has not yet been established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022