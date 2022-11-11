Delhi: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in mosque

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Friday. Mohammad Imran (24) has been arrested in connection with the incident which was reported on Wednesday at Jafrabad police station, they said. A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, a senior police officer said. Imran, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque, the officer said, adding is in judicial custody now. Last month, a cleric was arrested for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy in a madrassa in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area.

