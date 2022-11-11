Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in mosque

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in northeast Delhis Maujpur area, police said on Friday. Imran, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque, the officer said, adding is in judicial custody now.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested inside a mosque in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Friday. Mohammad Imran (24) has been arrested in connection with the incident which was reported on Wednesday at Jafrabad police station, they said. A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, a senior police officer said. Imran, a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque, the officer said, adding is in judicial custody now. Last month, a cleric was arrested for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy in a madrassa in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

