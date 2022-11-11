Left Menu

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:58 IST
UP court warns AAP leader Somnath Bharti for non-appearance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A local court here has issued a warning to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti for not appearing before it.

Bharti is accused of making indecent remarks about children born in government hospitals while touring Uttar Pradesh in January 2021, advocate Kalika Prasad Mishra said.

Jagdishpur resident Somnath Sahu, hurt by Bharti's comments, lodged a complaint against him on January 9, 2021, Mishra, the government advocate, said.

Mishra added that owing to Bharti's absence from the MP/MLA court here, the judge issued a warning to him on Thursday and fixed the next date of hearing for November 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

