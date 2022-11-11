UP court warns AAP leader Somnath Bharti for non-appearance

A local court here has issued a warning to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Somnath Bharti for not appearing before it.

Bharti is accused of making indecent remarks about children born in government hospitals while touring Uttar Pradesh in January 2021, advocate Kalika Prasad Mishra said.

Jagdishpur resident Somnath Sahu, hurt by Bharti's comments, lodged a complaint against him on January 9, 2021, Mishra, the government advocate, said.

Mishra added that owing to Bharti's absence from the MP/MLA court here, the judge issued a warning to him on Thursday and fixed the next date of hearing for November 17.

