Kremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:54 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Friday that work was underway to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on Nov. 19.

Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva to discuss a possible extension to the deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was a "reciprocal understanding" about Russia's calls for the West to remove "obstacles" to its own fertiliser and grain exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

